Watch: Mohammed Siraj leads the Indian team to the dressing room after his maiden five-wicket haul

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj led Team India off the field at the end of the Australian second innings on Day 4 of the ongoing Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. The fast bowler became the first Indian to bag a five-wicket-haul at the Gabba, a stupendous achievement for someone who was playing only his third Test.

Mohammed Siraj was welcomed by the team with a huge round of applause. Injured speedster Jasprit Bumrah also applauded the 26-year-old and gave him a warm hug for his achievement.

Australia came looked to score briskly on Day-4, as they want to force a result to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, thanks to the efforts of the fast bowlers, especially Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, the hosts could not bat India out of the fourth Test.

While the 26-year-old picked up a valuable five-wicket haul, Thakur supported him well with four wickets of his own. With Australia getting bundled out for 294, the visitors have been set an imposing target of 328 to win the fourth Test and breach Australia's Gabba fortress.

Mohammed Siraj dismissed two of Australia's best batsmen - Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith - in the second innings when they were looking in ominous touch. He also sent Matthew Wade packing for a duck to end a miserable series for the left-hander.

Siraj then cleaned up the tail with the wickets of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to end with figures of 5-73. An emotional 26-year-old looked up at the heavens, thanking his late father who wished to see him play Test cricket but couldn't.

Mohammed Siraj's coming of age in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

After receiving his maiden Test call-up, Mohammed Siraj was pumped up and motivated. However, his happiness was cut short, as he lost his father while he was in action in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Mohammed Siraj had an option to head back to India but instead opted to stay with the Indian team. He wanted to fulfil his late father's dream of playing Test cricket for India.

When Mohammed Shami suffered a fractured wrist during the first Test at the Adelaide Oval and was ruled out of the rest of the series, Mohammad Siraj made his debut in the second Test at the MCG.

Picking up five crucial wickets in the game, Mohammed Siraj made a telling contribution in India's emphatic series-levelling win. After the visitors' incredible resilience earned them a highly creditable draw in Sydney, it all came down to the final Test in Brisbane.

An injury to Jasprit Bumrah meant that Mohammed SIraj, who had played only two Tests, became the new 'leader' of India's five-pronged inexperienced bowling attack. Nevertheless, he produced a five-wicket haul which proves he has the ability to deliver when called upon.

Mohammed Siraj may lose his place in the Indian Test team once the likes of Ishant Sharma, Shami and Bumrah get fit. However, Siraj has surely proved his mettle and is all set to represent his country with aplomb in the days to come.