[Watch] Mukesh Kumar dances to hit Bhojpuri song at wedding after skipping IND vs AUS 3rd T20I

Team India cricketer Mukesh Kumar and his wife danced to the tune of a popular Bhojpuri song Lollypop Lagelu during his wedding ceremony. Mukesh skipped the third T20I between India and Australia in Guwahati for his wedding ceremony.

According to a report in Jagran, Mukesh's wife Divya Singh hails from Saran’s Baniyapur. The couple will host the reception on December 4 following the conclusion of the five-match home T20I series against Australia.

In a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Mukesh, who wore a sherwani, was seen shaking his leg during the haldi ceremony. His bride also showed some dance moves, as the couple enjoyed the moment with their close family and friends.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Earlier in the day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed why Mukesh Kumar didn’t take part in the third T20I. The statement read:

“Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the third T20I against Australia in Guwahati."

"Mukesh is getting married and has been granted leave for the duration of his wedding festivities. He will join the squad ahead of the 4th T20I in Raipur," it added.

Expand Tweet

On the professional front, Mukesh returned wicketless in the first T20I against Australia before picking up one wicket in the second game. However, he bowled some excellent overs at the death.

Mukesh Kumar has so far represented the Men in Blue in seven T20Is, three ODIs, and one Test. The 30-year-old made his India debut during the Test series in the West Indies earlier this year. He was rewarded for his superb bowling performance in first-class cricket, where he has picked up 151 wickets in 40 matches so far.

India fails to defend 222 in Mukesh Kumar’s absence

Glenn Maxwell’s quickfire century helped Australia beat India by five wickets in a nail-biting finish in the third T20I on Tuesday. It also helped the visitors keep the series alive after losing the first two games.

Chasing 223, Maxwell slammed an unbeaten 104 runs off 48 balls, including eight sixes and as many boundaries. Skipper Matthew Wade chipped in with valuable contributions, scoring 28* off 16 balls.

Ravi Bishnoi starred with the ball for India, finishing with figures of 2/32, while Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, and Axar Patel scalped one wicket apiece.

Expand Tweet

Earlier, India posted 222/3 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed an unbeaten 123 off 57 deliveries, comprising seven sixes and 13 boundaries.

Click here to check out the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I full scorecard.