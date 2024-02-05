[Watch] Mukesh Kumar roars in delight after dismissing Shoaib Bashir on Day 4 of IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Team India pacer Mukesh Kumar claimed his maiden wicket in the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Day 4 (Monday).

Mukesh looked off-color in the first innings, conceding 44 runs in seven overs and going wicketless. He also struggled to get going in his first spell of the fourth innings as England's openers came out with a counter-attacking approach.

The talented seamer struck for the first time in the match by sending back Shoaib Bashir in the 68th over of the fourth innings. The lower-order batter was caught behind while trying to poke at an outside off-stump delivery.

Mukesh was ecstatic after claiming his maiden scalp in the encounter. You can watch the video of the dismissal below:

It is worth mentioning that Mukesh Kumar was not part of India's playing XI for the Test series opener in Hyderabad. He replaced Mohammed Siraj in the second contest.

"Can happen to anyone" - Jasprit Bumrah on Mukesh Kumar's underwhelming performance on Day 2

Jasprit Bumrah came out in support of Mukesh Kumar after the latter failed to make a significant impact with the ball on Day 2 of the Test match.

Bumrah mentioned that team management is confident of Mukesh's abilities, while also pointing out that the pacer was still in the early stages of his Test career. Speaking at the post-day press conference, Bumrah said:

"Can happen to anyone because he’s just starting to play international cricket. He’s just starting to play Test cricket. Obviously, we have a lot of confidence in him. This is a long series. Obviously, you have to rotate players."

"But obviously, you always learn by making mistakes. You get better than making mistakes. So that’s how cricket is. It gives you the answer to the questions. So that’s how it is. I don’t look at it as a bad day. It’s just a learning day. Everybody’s made mistakes. Even I made mistakes." he added.

While Mukesh Kumar had an ordinary outing, Jasprit Bumrah shone with the ball for the Men in Blue, bagging a stunning six-wicket haul in England's first innings.

