[WATCH] Mysore Warriors' winning moment as they clinch the 2024 Maharaja Trophy T20 title defeating Bengaluru Blasters in the final

Mysore Warriors clinched the 2024 Maharaja Trophy T20 title, defeating the Bengaluru Blasters by 45 runs in the final held at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, September 1. This is the maiden Maharaja Trophy T20 crown for the Warriors, who have also won the then Karnataka Premier League (KPL) title back in 2014.

Last year, the Warriors lost the title decider against the Hubli Tigers by a margin of eight runs. In the inaugural edition of the Maharaja Trophy T20 in 2022, they were knocked out after losing the second qualifier against the eventual winners Gulbarga Mystics.

Here's a video of the Mysore Warriors' 2024 Maharaja Trophy T20 winning moments:

Triple delight for Mysore Warriors captain Karun Nair

Earlier, Bengaluru Blasters skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to bowl first. Put into bat, the Men in Yellow posted a massive 207-4 in their 20 overs. Opener SU Karthik top-scored for the Mysuru-based franchise with his 44-ball 71-run knock which comprised seven fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 161.36.

Captain Karun Nair continued his impressive form in the final by scoring his fifth half-century of the season. Talented 25-year-old all-rounder Manoj Bhandage produced a splendid cameo towards the end, smashing 44 runs off just 13 deliveries at a a strike rate of 338.46.

Chasing 208 runs for the title, the Bengaluru Blasters could only manage 162-8, falling short of the target by 45 runs. While Mysore Warriors' SU Karthik was named the Player of the Final, title-winning skipper Karun Nair was adjudged Player of the Tournament for his exploits with the bat throughout the season.

Nair, who topped the batting charts last year (532), replicated his performance in this edition, once again emerging as the top run-getter with 560 runs in 12 matches. It was therefore a triple delight for him having led his team to the title, finishing with the most runs and being named Player of the Tournament.

