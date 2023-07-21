[Watch] Nasser Hussain hilariously slaps former teammate Mark Butcher in commentary box during 4th Ashes Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain hilariously slapped his former teammate Mark Butcher on his head in the commentary box on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, July 21.

The incident took place when Butcher criticized Nasser Hussain’s decision of bowling first in Gabba in Brisbane - a fortress of Australia - during his captaincy in Ashes 2002. The opener wasn’t convinced with the decision, especially with the huge bounce on offer for the pacers on that turf.

Butcher scored 51 and 40 in the opening Test of the five-match Ashes series, but England lost the game by 384 runs. They also ended up losing the series 1-4.

In a video shared by Sky Sports on Friday, Butcher was seen in conversation with former Australian captain Mark Taylor regarding that toss decision.

Hussain, who was standing behind Butcher, hilariously slapped him on his head, leaving everyone in splits. Even former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting, who was passing them too couldn't control his laughter.

Butcher responded:

“HR, anyone? Bullying at the workplace (chuckles).”

Taylor added:

“Concussion subs (chuckles).”

Watch the hilarious video below:

England extend lead to 189 runs at Lunch on Day 3 of 4th Ashes Test

A clinical batting performance from England captain Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, and Jonny Bairstow helped the hosts extend their lead to 189 runs at Lunch on Day 3. While Brook scored 61 off 100, Stokes chipped in with 51 off 74 deliveries.

Fifties for Stokes & Brook

At the time of writing, England were 506/8 after 96 overs, with Jonny Bairstow (41 off 39) and Mark Wood (6 off 8) at the crease. The duo will now look to their lead past 200.

Earlier on Day 2, Zak Crawley smashed 189 runs off 182 balls, including three sixes and 21 boundaries. Joe Root and Moeen Ali also chipped in with scores of 84 and 54 runs, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chris Woakes’s five-wicket haul helped England bundle out Australia for 317. Stuart Broad, who completed 600 Test wickets, also scalped two.

For the visitors, Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne smashed half-centuries each.

Click here to follow the 4th Ashes Test live score updates.