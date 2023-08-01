[Watch] Nasser Hussain trolls Ricky Ponting for missing his flight after 5th Ashes Test

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting apparently missed his flight back home as he had to stay a bit longer for the conclusion of Day 5 of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval on Monday.

Nasser Hussain and Ponting have been up against each other in the past while leading their respective countries. However, they share a great camaraderie as commentators and it was seen in a video posted by Sky Sports Cricket when Hussain mocked Ponting for having missed his flight.

In the video, Ricky Ponting was also seen narrating how David Warner teased him for missing the flight. Here's the video:

Ricky Ponting wants ball-change controversy to be 'investigated'

One of the major talking points from the fifth Ashes Test was the controversial ball change that happened on Day 4. Usman Khawaja and David Warner had added well over a hundred runs for the first wicket and there was no real seam movement on offer for the hosts.

However, umpire Joel Wilson and Kumar Dharmasena decided to change the ball as they deemed it to have gone out of shape when Mark Hood hit Khawaja on the helmet in the 37th over. The changed ball was surprisingly much newer and harder than the old one and it provided seam movement.

Ricky Ponting was furious upon seeing the visuals of how different the two balls looked and questioned the umpires for making such a big mistake. Here's what he told Sky Sports:

"I just cannot fathom how two international umpires that have done it a lot of times before can get that so wrong. That is a huge moment in this game, potentially a huge moment in the Test match, and something I think actually has to be investigated: whether there was the right condition of balls in the box, or the umpires have just, blase, picked one out of there that they think will be okay to use."

He added:

"Double the amount of movement this morning from yesterday afternoon, seam movement and swing. I think it's a huge blunder that needs to be investigated."

While England will regret the missed opportunity to regain the Urn, Australia will also be a tad disappointed to have not yet won a Test series on English soil since 2001.