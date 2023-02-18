[WATCH] Nathan Lyon castles Rohit Sharma with a ripper in the 2nd IND vs AUS Test 

Rohit Sharma failed to convert his start as he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon on Day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, February 18.

Resuming the day at 21/0, the Indian batters had to grind hard for runs as the Aussies kept things tight. Despite the visitors bowling well, wickets were hard to come by, which got skipper Pat Cummins desperate as he wasted two DRS chances.

However, the hard work eventually paid off as Lyon trapped KL Rahul in front of the stumps. Brimming with confidence, the senior off-spinner also dismissed the Indian skipper to reduce the hosts to 53/2.

Lyon bowled one quicker which turned slightly after pitching. Rohit tried to play it across the stumps and the pad blocked the bat. The ball went past the willow and rattled the stumps to leave the Indian batter in utter shock.

Rohit, who scored a century in the last Test in Nagpur, will be disappointed with himself for not converting the start. He looked good for his 32 off 69 deliveries, with the help of two boundaries.

Nathan Lyon's four-wicket leaves India stranded on Day 2

Nathan Lyon, who had an average outing in the first Test, came back strong in Delhi to lead Australia's bowling attack. He has picked up all four wickets that have fallen so far in the first session of the second day.

After getting the better of Rohit, the ace off-spinner dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for a seven-ball duck. The Saurashtra cricketer will be disappointed for failing to make a mark in his 100th Test.

Shreyas Iyer, who returned to the Indian playing XI after missing the first Test, also followed suit soon after, thanks to a brilliant catch from Peter Handscomb at the forward short-leg.

At the time of writing, India were reeling at 68/4 with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle.

