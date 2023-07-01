[Watch] Nathan Lyon walks out to bat limping on Day 4 of Ashes Test at Lord's, receives standing ovation

Australia's record-breaking off-spinner Nathan Lyon won the hearts of many at the Lord's Cricket Ground as he strode out hobbling on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test. Despite sustaining a significant calf strain, the veteran came out to bat limping on the field.

The incident occurred in the 97th over of the innings when England skipper Ben Stokes dismissed Josh Hazlewood. Contrary to expectations, Lyon did come out to bat and added some valuable runs to the total alongside Mitchell Starc.

The New South Wales spinner hit some cracking shots, including a boundary off Stuart Broad's bowling. He eventually spooned one in the air to mid-wicket as Stokes took the catch and departed for a single-figure score. Stokes also gave Lyon a pat on his back.

The visitors set a mammoth 371 for England to win after starting Day 4 at 130-2. England unleashed plenty of short-pitched balls on the Aussie batters, with Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, and Pat Cummins falling prey to it.

Nevertheless, England must scale the highest run-chase to level the five-Test series.

"He'd be a huge loss" - Steve Smith on Nathan Lyon

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Getty)

After the premier off-spinner injured his calf on Day 2 of the Test while fielding, vice-captain Steve Smith admitted that the off-spinner's absence would be a massive loss but backed Todd Murphy to make an impact in his absence. He said, as quoted by Perth Now:

"It's not ideal, particularly your spin bowler. It's a (one-person) role. Batters I suppose there's loads of us around so it's a bit different. Obviously, Nathan, if he's no good, he'd be a huge loss.

"However Todd Murphy is waiting in the wings. He has been bowling beautifully in the nets and bowled really well in India when he got his opportunity as well."

While Cricket Australia will take a call on Lyon's availability after the Lord's Test, it is safe to assume the 35-year-old has been ruled out for the remaining three Tests.

Poll : 0 votes