[Watch] "Never a dull day" - Shreyas Iyer and fielding coach win penalty shootout, celebrate in style amid Asia Cup 2023

Several Indian players, including Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, and Shreyas Iyer, and fielding coach T Dilip took part in a penalty shootout during the net session on Friday, September 8.

In a video shared by the Indian Cricket Team on Instagram, the players and the coach can be seen kicking football at the stumps in an indoor facility.

In the shoot-out, Yadav, Gill, and Thakur failed to impress, but Iyer (clad in a towel) hit the off and middle stump. Dilip also hit all three stumps. The cricketers then lifted Iyer and Dilip’s hands like winners in the wrestling game to celebrate the moment.

The BCCI captioned the post:

“Target. That was some face-off. Never a dull day, clearly. #TeamIndia #AsiaCup”

Watch the video below:

On the professional front, Iyer recently made his India comeback after a lengthy injury layoff. The right-handed batter, though, failed to deliver on his return, scoring just 14 runs off nine balls against Pakistan in the group-stage game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. He will look to amends in the upcoming Super-4 faceoff between the two teams.

Gill, on the other hand, smashed 67* off 62 deliveries, including one six and eight boundaries against Nepal as India won by 10 wickets. That came after the right-handed batter perished for just 10 off 32 against Pakistan. He will now look to make amends against the Men in Green.

Thakur also chipped in with a wicket as he broke the opening partnership between Nepal Openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh in the last game. He got Bhurtel caught behind the wickets by Ishan Kishan.

Yadav, meanwhile, is warming the bench in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. All of these four players have been named in India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

All eyes on Shreyas Iyer in the upcoming Indo-Pak Asia Cup 2023 clash

All eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer in the upcoming Indo-Pak Asia Cup 2023 clash on Sunday. The right-handed batter will look to deliver in the match as the race for the No.4 and 5 heats up.

With wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan scoring 82 off 81 against Pakistan at No.5, Iyer will look to keep himself ahead of KL Rahul, who recently joined the Men in Blue after recovering from a niggle.

