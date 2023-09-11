[Watch] New Zealand Cricket uses players' family members to announce 2023 World Cup in viral video

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) came up with an innovative initiative to introduce their 15-member 2023 World Cup squad as they used the cricketers' family members for the same.

The Black Caps took to their official Instagram handle and released the video, which has now gone viral. The clip released on the reputed social media platform saw the wives and kids each introduce a particular cricketer who has been included in the 2023 World Cup squad.

A few wives and kids introduced the player's role along with their cap number.

Expand Tweet

The Kiwis will start the showpiece event by taking on defending champions England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

The Black Caps reached the last two World Cup finals but missed out on winning the title. The 2019 World Cup final was perhaps the most heartbreaking one for them as England emerged champions through the boundary-count rule following the Super Over.

Kane Williamson returns to lead New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup

Kane Williamson. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, New Zealand have received a significant boost, with Kane Williamson returning to the ranks to lead the national team in the showpiece event. The selectors have included the classy right-handed batter even as he continues to recover from a knee injury suffered in the first match of IPL 2023 while fielding at the boundary.

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who took impressive figures of 10-0-48-3 in the first ODI against England in Cardiff, has received his first World Cup call-up. The most notable omission has been of Kyle Jamieson, who is not only a brilliant bowler but also a handy batter. Instead, their pace-bowling cartel includes Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, and Lockie Ferguson.

Expand Tweet

New Zealand are currently playing a four-match ODI series in England and it is locked at 1-1 after two matches.