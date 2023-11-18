[Watch] "Now let's bring the cup home" - Hardik Pandya sends emotional message for Team India ahead of 2023 World Cup final 

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has sent the Indian team an emotional short video wishing them all the best for the 2023 World Cup final to be played against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

Pandya played the first three games for the Men in Blue, but bowled just three deliveries in the fourth game as he injured his left ankle in the game against Bangladesh. Despite waiting for several days, the all-rounder couldn't recover in time and had to be ruled out of the tournament, being replaced by Prasidh Krishna.

Hardik Pandya has now posted a video on his social media handles, expressing his full support for Team India ahead of the highly anticipated clash. He backed them to win the World Cup and fulfill the dreams of millions of fans.

Here's what he said in the video:

"Boys, I cannot be more proud of this team. Everything we have done so far, how far we have come has been credit to years of hard work behind us. We are now one step away from glory, from doing something special that we dreamt of since we were children.

"Lifting the cup not just for ourselves, but for the billion people behind us. Always with you with my love, all my heart. Now let's bring the cup home. Jai Hind!"

Expand Tweet

Hardik Pandya's absence changed India's combination

Hardik Pandya was invaluable to the Men in Blue because of the balance that he brought to the team. His absence forced India to give up on the batting depth concept, bringing in the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami to strengthen the batting and bowling units, respectively.

Shami has taken his opportunity with both hands with a staggering 23 wickets from just six 2023 World Cup games. The hosts will be hoping that the pacer continues his red-hot form on Sunday as well.