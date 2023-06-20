[Watch]: Ollie Robinson laughs as England fans mock Steve Smith with ‘we saw you cry’ chants on Day 4 of Edgbaston Test

England fans mocked Australia batter Steve Smith with ‘we saw you cry on the telly’ chants on Day 4 of the first Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston on Monday, June 19. Even as Smith played along, briefly shaking his head to the tune, Ollie Robinson was amused and started laughing.

The first Test between England and Australia is finely balanced heading into Day 5. The Aussies need 174 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, while England need seven wickets. Set a target of 281, Australia went to stumps at 107/3.

On Day 4 of the Ashes contest, England fans at Edgbaston decided to mock Smith by singing:

"Cry on the telly, we saw you cry on the telly.”

Apparently, the incident occurred when Smith was placed towards the Eric Hollies stand. Even as the crowd had a go at the former Australian captain, Robinson, who was batting for the hosts, was captured enjoying the moment. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The chants directed at Smith were a reference to him crying while addressing the media after being found guilty in the 2018 ball tampering scandal. After serving a 12-month ban, the prolific batter made a stupendous return to international cricket and has even gone on to captain Australia in a few Test matches.

Smith, however, was dismissed cheaply by England in both innings of the Edgbaston Test. He was trapped lbw by Ben Stokes for 16 in the first innings and was caught behind off Stuart Broad for 6 on Day 4 in the second innings.

Stuart Broad’s twin strikes put England ahead in Edgbaston Test

Chasing 281, Australia got off to a good start as Usman Khawaja and David Warner added 61 for the first wicket. However, Robinson provided the big breakthrough for England, having Warner caught behind for 36.

Broad then produced two excellent deliveries to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne (13) and Smith (6), having both caught behind. At stumps on Day 4, Khawaja was batting on 34 and nightwatchman Scott Boland on 13.

Earlier, resuming their second innings on 28/2, England were bowled out for 273 as Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon claimed four wickets each. For the hosts, Joe Root and Harry Brook scored 46 each, while skipper Ben Stokes contributed 43.

