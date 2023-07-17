[WATCH] On this day in 2022, Rishabh Pant scored his maiden ODI hundred in a series decider against England 

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant played one of the most memorable ODI knocks in recent times when he led India out of trouble in the third and decisive match against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. He scored an unbeaten 125 off 113 deliveries on July 17, 2022, to help India register a 2-1 series triumph over the hosts.

On the back of Hardik Pandya's four-wicket haul inspired by short-pitched bowling, India were able to bowl out England for 259 with over four overs remaining. The visitors' top order, once again crumbled against the left-arm seam bowling of Reece Topley. Pant came in to bat at No .4 with the score reading 21-2 after five overs.

He was joined by Hardik Pandya after Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for just 16 runs. The duo, much like during the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final at the same venue, rebuilt the innings. Pant and Pandya were involved in a 133-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

The keeper-batter continued his onslaught even after Hardik's dismissal and brought up his maiden ODI hundred. He ensured Team India crossed the line with over seven overs to spare to conclude the series on a positive note.

Watch a few glimpses of his stellar innings right here:

Pant famously showed a thumbs-up gesture towards the dressing room after completing the run chase. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his exploits while Hardik Pandya was named Player of the Series.

"When a team is under pressure and you bat like that, that's what you aspire to do" - Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant was under a bit of scrutiny, especially in the shortest format, and his maiden hundred arguably came at a good time. He has only played three ODIs since his career-high score, which came during the tour of New Zealand following the 2022 T20 World Cup.

He has been out of action since his unfortunate car accident in December 2022. The wicketkeeper has been making his recovery following multiple surgeries. Despite making positive strides over the last couple of months, he is still a major doubt to feature in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India during the October-November window.

Following his series-winning knock against England, the wicketkeeper-batter spoke about at the post-match presentation at Old Trafford.

"Hopefully I will remember my first ODI century for the rest of my life. But when I was in there, I was just focusing on one ball at a time. When a team is under pressure and you bat like that, that's what you aspire to do. I enjoy playing in England and will do whatever I can do to keep enjoying my cricket. The more cricket you play, the more experience you get," he said.

Is Rishabh Pant's sole ODI hundred one of the most memorable knocks of his career? Let us know what you think.