[Watch] - Pat Cummins bowls a toe-crushing yorker to unrattle Mark Wood

Australian captain Pat Cummins has put his side in the driver's seat with two wickets in an over at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Cummins, who breached Jos Buttler's defense with a brilliant inswinger earlier in the over, had his tail up against Mark Wood.

The 28-year-old produced a toe-crushing yorker to unrattle the English quick. Wood brought his bat down but it was too late to counter the big late swing. The ball crashed into Mark Wood's left toe to leave him in severe pain.

Wood went for the review, but replays showed that the ball would have hit the leg-stump, leaving Pat Cummins & Co sniffing another victory.

England, who were looking well set to save the Test match, were suddenly reduced from 193/4 to 218/7 and are staring at their fourth defeat on the trot.

Pat Cummins & Co needs two wickets to beat England in four straight games

England had another poor start to Day 5, losing three wickets. While Zak Crawley managed to keep the Aussie bowlers at bay, Scott Boland continued his spectacular run to get the better of Haseeb Hameed.

Dawid Malan tried hard to put a price on his wicket but was undone by Nathan Lyon's brilliance before Cameron Green finally breached Crawley's defense.

Joe Root and Ben Stokes tried to rebuild England's innings and added 60 runs for the fourth wicket before Boland dismissed the England captain.

Stokes and Jonny Bairstow kept the Australian bowlers at bay for almost 15 overs before Lyon got the all-rounder out with a brilliant delivery. The ball took a bite of the wicket to find Stokes' edge onto Steve Smith's hand.

Pat Cummins then ran riot with the new ball, dismissing Jos Buttler and Mark Wood in one over before Scott Boland came back to dismiss the well-set Bairstow.

With England at 237/8, Stuart Broad and Jach Leach are trying their best to keep the Aussie bowlers away. The home side has 30 more deliveries to pick up two remaining wickets and go 4-0 up in the ongoing Ashes.

