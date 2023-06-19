[Watch] Pat Cummins dismisses Ollie Pope with a scorching yorker on Day 4 of 1st Ashes Test 

Pat Cummins brought England's scintillating start to Day 4 of the first Test to a screeching halt with a stunning yorker to dismiss Ollie Pope.

After making an impression under the clouds late on Day 3, the Australian bowling unit were taken apart by Joe Root in particular at the start of the penultimate day of the contest in Birmingham.

Root became a huge headache for the visitors with his fearless reverse ramp shots, leading to Cummins altering his field to the situation.

Pope also made his presence felt with a few classy drives, but his innings came to an end with a near-unplayable delivery by the Australian skipper. The No.3 batter could not fend off an inswinging yorker that castled his off-stump in the final delivery of the 17th over, to give Australia a much-needed breakthrough.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

SportsJOE @SportsJOE_UK A stunning delivery from Pat Cummins gives Ollie Pope no chance A stunning delivery from Pat Cummins gives Ollie Pope no chance https://t.co/BK5YQaITuO

Ollie Pope scored a positive 31 runs in the first innings before being trapped LBW by Nathan Lyon. The newly appointed vice-captain is on the back of some good form after recently recording a double hundred in England's triumph over Ireland at Lord's to begin their red-ball season.

England persist with attacking cricket after Pope's dismissal

After being on the backfoot on Day 3, England have stepped out with intent on the fourth day. Joe Root made a huge statement by attempting to play his trademark shot off the first delivery of the day. Despite failing to connect, he persisted with the approach, scoring 16 runs off the second over of the day bowled by Scott Boland.

Pope's dismissal has not changed things for the hosts as they continue to put the pressure on bowlers with Harry Brook providing company to Root at the crease.

At the time of writing, England were at 97/3 after 20 overs and have a lead of 104 runs.

Root is unbeaten on 43 runs off 46 deliveries and is proving to be a thorn in Australia's bowling attack following his century in the first innings.

How many runs will England score in their second innings in the first Ashes Test? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes