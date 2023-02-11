Watch: Pat Cummins foxes Axar Patel with slower one as left-hander departs for 84 on Day 3 in 1st IND vs AUS Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins produced a surprise delivery to dismiss all-rounder Axar Patel on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test in Nagpur on Saturday (February 11). The dismissal happened in the 140th over of India's innings when the Aussie speedster bowled a slow off-spinner.

Axar was the last batter to get dismissed. Cummins surprised the left-hander, who eyed a big hit, with a slower one that hit the off-stump.

Coming in at No. 9, Axar played a valuable knock of 84, which included a maximum and ten fours. He also shared fifty-plus partnerships with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (70) and Mohammed Shami (37) as India were bundled out for 400 in 139.3 overs.

Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja help India take a 223-run lead against Australia

Axar Patel (84) and Ravindra Jadeja (70) helped the hosts take a potentially match-winning 223-run first-innings lead against Australia.

The duo shared a vital 88-run stand for the eighth wicket. Mohammed Shami scored a crucial 37 and shared a 52-run partnership for the ninth wicket to further frustrate the visitors.

Earlier on day two, Rohit Sharma top-scored with 120 off 212, including two maximums and 15 boundaries, as other top-order batters failed to deliver. For Australia, debutant Todd Murphy scalped seven wickets, while captain Pat Cummins took two. Nathan Lyon settled for a wicket.

On the first day, Ravindra Jadeja’s fifer and Ravichandran Ashwin’s three wickets helped India bundle out the visitors for 177 in 63.5 overs. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami settled for a wicket apiece.

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for the visitors with 49. Steve Smith (37), Alex Carey (36) and Peter Handscomb (31) helped Australia survive an early collapse. After returning wicketless in the first innings, Axar Patel will now look to play his part with the ball in the second innings as the hosts eye an innings win.

