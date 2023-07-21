[Watch] Pat Cummins gets crucial breakthrough as Ben Stokes plays it on to the stumps in 4th Ashes Test

Australian captain Pat Cummins provided his team a crucial breakthrough by dismissing England skipper Ben Stokes, who played the ball onto the stumps on Day 3 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, July 21.

The incident took place in the 84th over of England’s first innings when Cummins bowled an angled delivery towards the left-hander from around the wicket. Stokes tried to flick it across the line but was bowled through the gates. It was an inside edge onto the stumps.

With the dismissal, Australia reduced England to 437/5 after 83.1 overs.

Ben Stokes, though, played a handy knock of 51 runs off 74 deliveries, including five boundaries. He shared an 86-run partnership with Harry Brook for the fifth wicket and stretched the hosts’ lead by 100+ runs.

Ben Stokes and Harry Brook provide top start to England on Day 3

Exceptional batting performances from Ben Stokes and Harry Brook provided a top start to England after the hosts resumed at 384/4 on Day 3.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 462/5, leading by 145 runs, with Brook and Jonny Bairstow at the crease.

Earlier on Day 2, England opener Zak Crawley smashed 189 off 182 balls, including three maximums and 21 boundaries. The right-handed batter shared century and double-century partnerships with Moeen Ali (54 off 82) and Joe Root (84 off 95) for the second and third wicket, respectively. The trio helped England go past Australia’s first-innings total of 317.

Meanwhile, Chris Woakes’s fifer helped England bundle out Australia for 317 in 90.2 overs. Stuart Broad also bagged two wickets, while James Anderson, Mark Wood, and Moeen Ali settled for one apiece.

For the visitors, Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh scored half-centuries each. Travis Head and Steve Smith also chipped in with scores of 48 and 41, respectively. Mitchell Starc also remained unbeaten on 36 off 93.

