[WATCH] Pat Cummins' savage reply on whether Australia will use underarm bowling in Ashes 2023

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has cheekily said that Australia would use non-striker run-outs and underarm bowling if England kept offering flat wickets in the remaining three Tests of the 2023 Ashes.

Cummins was responding to a taunt-like question from a reporter in the post-match press conference following the second Ashes Test on Sunday. The reporter first asked whether Cummins believes in the 'Spirit of Cricket' to which the Aussie replied in affirmative.

He followed the question by asking whether, after the Alex Carrey-Jonny Bairstow stumping incident, Australia would also use non-striker run-outs, which are legal, and underarm bowling, which is banned.

Cummins replied the taunt with a taunt, pointing to England hosting the Ashes on flat pitches to support their batting style.

You can watch it here:

Jessica @sleepyJAK



Pat Cummins: “Depends how flat the wickets get. Might be an option to turn to.” PLEASE #Ashes An English reporter had a ridiculous cop out by asking if we’re going to see under-arm bowling from Australia in this series.Pat Cummins: “Depends how flat the wickets get. Might be an option to turn to.” PLEASE An English reporter had a ridiculous cop out by asking if we’re going to see under-arm bowling from Australia in this series.Pat Cummins: “Depends how flat the wickets get. Might be an option to turn to.” PLEASE😭😂😭 #Ashes https://t.co/GvoYAmWv0n

Carey stumped Bairstow in the 52nd over. The Englishman left the ball from Cameron Green but instantly wandered off the pitch to chat with his non-striker, Ben Stokes without checking with the wicketkeeper or the slip cordon as it usually happens. Carey had a shy at the stumps when he was still in the crease but when the throw hit the stumps directly, Bairstow was a few feet outside the pitch.

The dismissal is legal and wicketkeepers attempt it frequently. Even Bairstow unsuccessfully tried it against Marnus Labuschagne on Day 3.

However, a debate ensued on whether England should have withdrawn the appeal because it was against the 'Spirit of the Game'.

What is the under-arm controversy Pat Cummins was taunted about?

The underarm taunt was hinted at the 1981 incident where Australia's Trevor Chappel bowled a ball under-arm to New Zealand's Brian McKechnie in an ODI match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It was the last ball of the match and the Kiwis needed a six to tie the match but McKechnie only offered a defensive stroke to the under-arm ball.

The move, although legal, was heavily criticized for being against the 'Spirit of the Game'. Eventually, the law was changed to ban underarm bowling. It still remains one of the most controversial moments in Australian cricket.

Poll : 0 votes