[Watch] Pat Cummins traps Ben Stokes LBW to dent England’s hopes on Day 4 of Ashes opener

England skipper Ben Stokes was dismissed by his counterpart Pat Cummins at the halfway stage of an enthralling Day 4 of the first Ashes Test at Egabsaton.

The hosts began the day at 28/2, with a slender lead of 35 before racing away to 77/2 in a quick time. However, the Aussies struck back with the wicket of Ollie Pope to forge back into the game.

Following Pope's dismissal, the well-set Joe Root added another valuable 52-run partnership with Harry Brook. Unfortunately for the hosts, both batters fell shortly before lunch, leaving England precariously placed at 155/5 at the end of the first session.

The post-lunch session began with Skipper Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow stamping their authority, taking England to 196/5. However, the visitors ensured to storm their way back with the wicket of Bairstow and followed it immediately with the prized scalp of Ben Stokes for 43.

The delivery from Pat Cummins pitched on a good length and nipped back in sharply to trap Stokes plumb in front, leaving England struggling at 210/7.

Here is a video of the dismissal:

Ben Stokes has been the talk of the game thus far, with his surprising declaration at 393/8 on Day 1 receiving mixed opinions from experts and fans around the cricket world.

The 32-year-old has also been praised for his innovative fields for Steve Smith on Day 1 and notably to centurion Usman Khawaja on Day 3.

As things stand, England were bowled out for 273 in their second innings at Tea on Day 4, leaving Australia a target of 281 for victory.

"I don't think I've ever seen a field like that in Test cricket" - Ricky Ponting praises Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes' umbrella field to Usman Khawaja on Day 3

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was effusive in his praise for England skipper Ben Stokes' umbrella field set for Usman Khawaja on Day 3 of the first Ashes Test.

Considering the futile nature of the Edgbaston pitch, Stokes emptied the slip cordon and kept a ring of three fielders each on the off and leg side at catching positions.

Despite batting on 141, Khawaja fell for the trap and charged down the wicket to Ollie Robinson, only to hear the sound of timber.

Speaking to the ICC on Stokes' unique placement, Ricky Ponting said:

"I don't think I've ever seen a field like that in Test cricket before. There was just an umbrella of fielders around in front of the batsman's face. And it was all about bowling a couple of slower balls and being able to bowl a yorker. And sure enough, Khawaja used his feet, gave himself some room, gave up his stumps, and the yorker knocked his off stump out of the ground."

"It's fantastic stuff, It's really refreshing for the Test game to see a team play this way and a captain happy to try everything he possibly can," added Ponting.

Since taking over as captain mid-last year, Ben Stokes has pioneered England's turnaround in the red-ball format with several imaginative captaincy moves and aggressive declarations.

Under the captain-coach combination of Stokes and Brendon McCullum, the team has riled off several impressive results, including series wins against New Zealand, South Africa, and Pakistan.

