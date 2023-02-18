After scoring an elegant fifty in the first innings, Peter Handscomb took a terrific catch to get rid of Shreyas Iyer off Nathan Lyon's bowling on Saturday. The Victorian held on to it despite not being in the best position to catch the ball as Australia struck a critical blow.

The incident occurred in the 26th over of the innings when Iyer had just arrived at the crease. He looked quite comfortable against spin and was in the middle of a critical partnership with Virat Kohli. The right-handed batter played a flick shot with conviction; however, the ball went to the 31-year-old at short leg. It hit his forearm before getting control of the ball with one hand.

It was the fourth wicket of the innings, with all of them going to Lyon. The senior off-spinner started the day by getting rid of KL Rahul (17), Rohit Sharma (32). Then, Cheteshwar Pujara fell for a seven-ball duck in his landmark 100th Test. It was also a redemption for Lyon, who managed only one wicket in the previous Test.

Peter Handscomb scored 72 not out to steer Australia to a competitive total

Handscomb was two of Australia's best batters on day one as they huffed and puffed their way to 263 on a turning Delhi track. The right-handed batter shared two partnerships of 59 each with Usman Khawaja and Pat Cummins. The stand with Cummins was critical as it pulled the tourists out of a precarious 168-6.

In the end, the right-hander was left stranded at 72, with Mohammed Shami picking up the final wicket of Matthew Kuhnemann. Another significant development from Australia's camp is that David Warner has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test due to a concussion, which occurred from the blows while batting. Matt Renshaw has replaced him in the line-up.

