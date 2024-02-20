[Watch] “Progressing” - Rishabh Pant resumes wicketkeeping practice ahead of IPL 2024

Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant has resumed wicketkeeping ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It will be a huge boost for his franchise Delhi Capitals.

Pant has been out of action since the horrific accident in December 2022. After spending a few days in the hospital, the youngster began his rehabilitation and has shared updates with fans on a regular basis.

In a recent video shared on social media, Rishabh Pant was seen practicing wicketkeeping drills at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He didn't look in sort of discomfort and was in his element. The left-handed batter was also spotted taking some throwdowns and looked comfortable during the drill.

"Progressing," Pant captioned the video.

Rishabh Pant all set for IPL 2024 returns - Reports

According to a recent report in Cricbuzz, 26-year-old Rishabh Pant is all set to make his much-awaited return to competitive cricket during IPL 2024. However, the cricketer is likely to play solely as a batter, while the wicketkeeping duties will be taken up by someone else.

He is also expected to lead the franchise in the upcoming season. Senior Australian batter David Warner took over the leadership reins in IPL 2023 during Pant's absence, while all-rounder Axar Patel was his deputy.

The report also adds that Pant recently played a full-time match in Alur and looked in full swing while batting. His return will be a massive boost to the Capitals, who finished second-last from bottom last year. They managed to win only five out of 14 games and finished with 10 points.

IPL 2024 will be litmus test for Pant ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. The Indian team management will want Pant in the side as they look to end their decade-long barren run in ICC events.

