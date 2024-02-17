[Watch] Rahul Dravid’s reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s reverse sweeps goes viral on Day 3 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

India head coach Rahul Dravid has gone viral for his reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s reverse sweeps on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test between India and England in Rajkot on Saturday, February 17. Dravid came up with a wry smile to Jaiswal’s reverse sweeps when the latter was in his 80s.

The moment came during the 33rd over of India’s second innings. Rehan Ahmed bowled a tossed-up delivery on the off-stump and Jaiswal switched up his feet to play a superb reverse sweep. The left-handed batter managed to keep the ball along the ground as it raced away for a four towards the backward point.

It was Jaiswal's second reverse sweep of the over that resulted in a boundary. Following the shot, India batting coach Vikram Rathour patted on Dravid as the duo smiled.

Watch the video below:

Jaiswal continued his aggressive approach and kept on playing innovative shots despite a message from the team during the drinks break after the 31st over.

Dravid is the fourth-highest leading runscorer in Tests, with 13,288 runs, including 36 tons. The legendary batter stuck to orthodox brand of cricket throughout his career.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ton puts India in a commanding position on Day 3

Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a century to put India in pole position against England on Saturday.

At the time of writing, India were 172/1 after 42 overs, with Jaiswal 103 (127) and Shubman Gill 45 (97) at the crease. The hosts have extended their lead to 298 runs in the second innings.

Expand Tweet

Earlier on Day 3, England were bundled out for 319 in their first innings. The visitors suffered a batting collapse, losing their last eight wickets for just 95 runs. Ben Duckett top scored with 153 off 151, including two sixes and 23 boundaries.

Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball for India, bagging four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets apiece.

Batting first, India posted 445, courtesy of centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma (131 off 196) and Ravindra Jadeja (112 off 225). Debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel also chipped in with 62 (66) and 46 (104) respectively.

Mark Wood scalped four wickets for England, while Rehan Ahmed bagged two.

The five-match Test series between the two teams is currently tied 1-1.

Follow the IND vs ENG Rajkot Test live score and updates here.

