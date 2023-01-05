[Watch] Rahul Tripathi's India debut turns into fairytale with stunning catch to dismiss Nissanka

Rahul Tripathi hasn't batted yet, but he has already produced a moment of magic to make his India debut memorable. The 31-year-old completed an incredible catch at deep mid-wicket to send back Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka.

In the 12th over of the first innings, Axar Patel bowled a slot delivery and Nissanka smacked it right out of the meat of his bat towards deep mid-wicket. The opener would have believed that he got a good enough connection to send the ball over the fence.

However, Rahul Tripathi moved swiftly towards his left, settled himself as the ball swirled in the wind and took an excellent catch at chest height. The catch wasn't as easy as he made it look and that proves why he is considered one of the best fielders in the country.

Pathum Nissanka was in shock as he couldn't believe what had just happened. Here's a video of the dismissal:

India claw back into the game after Sri Lanka's flying start

Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first, but didn't get off to the best of starts. Arshdeep Singh bowled three consecutive no-balls and conceded 19 runs in his first over, something that gave the visitors plenty of impetus in the powerplay.

Kusal Mendis flew out of the blocks as Sri Lanka scored at more than 10 runs per over. Yuzvendra Chahal eventually provided India with the much-needed breakthrough of Mendis in the ninth over. The Men in Blue slowly gained control of the first innings from there on, picking up regular wickets.

The visitors will now hope Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka can take them to a total in excess of 180 as the pitch looks really good for batting. At the time of writing, Sri Lanka were 147/6 in 17 overs.

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

