[Watch] Rahul Tripathi sends Lockie Ferguson's 148 kmph delivery for six with innovative shot in IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Team India's dynamic batter Rahul Tripathi captivated the onlookers with his whirlwind knock in the T20I series decider against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.

Kiwi speedster Lockie Ferguson was the first victim of Tripati's counterattack after the Men in Blue decided to bat first. The pacer dished out a fiery 148 kmph delivery in the sixth over of the Indian innings.

Unfazed by the speed of the ball, Tripathi shuffled across the stumps to play a ramp shot, sending the ball over the ropes for the first six of the match. Interestingly, the batter went ahead with the stroke, despite there being a deep fine leg fielder in place.

It didn't matter where the fielder was, as the ball cleared the ropes easily thanks to Tripathi's wonderful timing. You can watch the video of the swashbuckler's delightful ramp shot below:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 148 kmph by Ferguson and Rahul Tripathi played a crazy shot.

Rahul Tripathi has earned praise from all quarters for his selfless attitude. He has emerged as a valuable addition to the Men in Blue's T20I team, considering that he has shown great intent right from the first ball on most occasions.

While he had scores of 0 and 13 to his name from the first two matches, he made amends by chipping in with a quick-fire cameo in the all-important final encounter of the three-match series.

Rahul Tripathi gives India's innings impetus with 44-run knock in 3rd T20I vs New Zealand

Indian captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the side didn't have an ideal start, with opener Ishan Kishan getting out in the second over of the match.

Rahul Tripathi shifted the momentum in India's favor, orchestrating a crucial 80-run partnership with Shubman Gill. The second-wicket stand gave the home team a great platform to build on.

Tripathi mustered 44 runs off just 22 balls, with the help of four boundaries and three sixes. His entertaining knock came to an end in the ninth over after he was dismissed by leg spinner Ish Sodhi.

The right-handed batter was caught at deep backward square leg while trying to play yet another attacking shot.

