[Watch] Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismisses Kim Garth and Jess Jonassen with absolute rippers in IND-W vs AUS-W Test

Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowled two absolute rippers to dismiss Kim Garth and Jess Jonassen to claim her share of wickets during Australia Women’s second innings on Day 4 of the one-off Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, December 24.

Garth’s dismissal took place in the 104th over of Australia’s second innings. Gayakwad bowled a beautiful delivery that drifted from around the wicket. It pitched on the middle stump and spun away past the defensive outside edge to crash into the off-stump.

Meanwhile, Jonassen’s dismissal occurred in the 106th over. Rajeshwari Gayawad bowled a tossed-up delivery from wide of the crease. The batter got forward to push or defend the ball that spun sharply and found the gap between bat and pad to crash onto the stumps.

The visitors were bundled out for 261 in their second innings to set a 74-run target for India.

Watch the dismissals below (from 3:39 onwards):

Rajeshwari Gayakwad's India Women on the verge of completing consecutive Test wins at home

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women are on the verge of completing consecutive Test wins at home. They recently beat England Women by 347 runs as Deepti Sharma bagged nine wickets and contributed a total of 87 runs.

At Lunch on Day 4, India were 29/1, with Richa Ghosh and Smriti Mandhana at the crease. The hosts need 46 more runs to win the match.

Batting first, Australia were bundled out for 219 in 77.4 overs in their first innings. Tahlia McGrath starred with the bat with a half-century.

Pooja Vastrakar emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/53, while Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma bagged two wickets apiece.

In response, India posted 406 runs, with Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh smashing half-centuries.

In the second innings. Tahlia McGrath once again top-scored with 73, while Ellyse Perry chipped in with 45 for Australia.

Sneh Rana bagged four wickets, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up two wickets apiece.

