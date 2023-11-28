[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin in awe of Suryakumar Yadav’s scoop shot in IND vs AUS 3rd T20I

Ravichandran Ashwin recently lauded Suryakumar Yadav for his unconventional batting during the third T20I between India and Australia in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Ashwin was in awe of Yadav’s scoop shot that went for a six against Nathan Ellis. The maximum came during the fifth over of India's innings. Ellis bowled a length ball angling into the right-handed batter. Yadav got down low and used the pace on the ball to paddle it over long leg for a six.

Praising the Indian captain, Ashwin wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“I have watched him play this shot so many times, but the thrill it gives me while I watch it is the same every single time.”

Speaking of the match, Suryakumar Yadav scored 39 runs off 29 balls, including two sixes and five boundaries. He also shared a 56-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad for the third wicket to recover the Men in Blue from 24/2. He was eventually caught behind by Matthew Wade of Aaron Hardie's bowling in the 11th over.

For the unversed, Yadav has been in sublime form with the bat in the ongoing five-match T20I series. The right-handed batter smashed 80 off 42, including four sixes and nine boundaries in the T20I opener in Vizag. The hosts won that game by two wickets.

Yadav followed it with a brisk 19-run knock off 10 balls in the second ODI to help the Men in Blue propel to 235/4 before India won the game by 44 runs. With the victory, the hosts took a 2-0 lead in the five-match affair.

Ruturaj Gaikwad put India in command after Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissal in the 3rd T20I

Ruturaj Gaikwad delivered with the bat to put India in a commanding position in the third T20I in Guwahati. He took the charge after Suryakumar Yadav perished and completed his maiden T20I hundred.

After managing just 22 runs at a strike rate of 100, Gaikwad shifted gears to score the next 101 runs off just 35 balls at a strike rate of 288.57.

India posted a daunting 222/3 in their 20 overs, with Gaikwad remaining unbeaten on 123 off 57 balls. Tilak Varma also chipped with a handy contribution, scoring an unbeaten 31 off 24 balls.

