[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin does intense power-hitting practice in nets ahead of IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup clash

Ravichandran Ashwin is leaving no stone unturned to push for his selection in the Team India playing XI in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. He recently proved his worth with the ball by performing well in the two ODI matches against Australia.

The veteran cricketer is now working intensely in the nets, improving his power-hitting game to add another dimension and push his case for the number 8 spot in the playing XI. Ashwin was not a part of India's initial squad, but rounder Axar Patel's injury led to the senior pro getting a chance.

ICC shared a video on Sunday to give a glimpse of Ashwin's big hits from the net session ahead of India's opening match of the 2023 World Cup against Australia at his home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

You can watch Ashwin's batting practice in the video below:

There is a retro feel to the team - Ravindra Jadeja from one end, Ravichandran Ashwin from the other: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra reckoned that there was a retro feel to the Indian team ahead of their match against Australia as Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin might potentially reunite again on the big stage after the 2017 Champions trophy.

He opined that they will struggle if the surface does not offer turn. Previewing the match on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

“There is a retro feel to the team - Ravindra Jadeja from one end, Ravichandran Ashwin from the other. Memories of 2017 are fresh again. Hopefully, the pitch offers turn, otherwise it will be difficult to take wickets in the middle overs for the finger spinners."

Chopra also felt that team India might have a problem in the finishing department in the batting line-up. He added:

“Hardik Pandya has not played cricket for a month, so we can only hope he does well. Otherwise, there can be an issue. Apart from Pandya, there is Jadeja. Ravichandran Ashwin, I do not rate him as an excellent all-rounder in one-dayers. He is a bowler, who can bat a bit. Numbers six, seven and eight could be a potential batting problem

Do you agree with Chopra's views above? Let us know your views in the comments section.