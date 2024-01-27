[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin provides 1st breakthrough as Zak Crawley gets caught in slips on Day 3 of IND vs ENG Hyderabad Test

Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin provided the first breakthrough for India by dismissing England opener Zak Crawley on Day 3 of the opening Test in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Ashwin sent back Crawley for 31 runs off 33, caught by India captain Rohit Sharma at first slip. The right-handed batter, though, looked impressive during his short stint at the crease, hitting one six and four boundaries.

The dismissal took place in the 10th over of England’s first innings. Ashwin bowled a length ball from around the wicket and Crawley leaned forward for the defence but the ball stayed straight and hit the blade. The edge went straight to Rohit Sharma for a simple catch at slip.

Interestingly, Ravichandran Ashwin had also dismissed Crawley (20) in the first innings of the ongoing Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Team India take a 190-run lead in first innings against England on Day 3

After two days of domination, India took a 190-run lead against England on Day 3 of the opening Test. In response, England were 89/1 at lunch, with Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope at the crease. The visitors are trailing by 101 runs in their second innings.

Batting first, England put up 246 in 64.3 overs on a turning wicket. Skipper Ben Stokes led from the front, scoring 70 runs off 88 balls, including three maximums and six boundaries. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets apiece for India, while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah settled for two apiece.

In response, India posted 436 in their first innings. Ravindra Jadeja top scored with 87 runs off 180 deliveries, hitting two sixes and seven boundaries. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal also chipped in with scores of 86 (123) and 80 (74), respectively.

Joe Root emerged as the pick of the bowlers from the visiting side. The off-spinner returned with figures of 4/79, while Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley bagged two wickets apiece.

