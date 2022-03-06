[Watch]- Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev to become the 2nd leading wicket-taker for India in Tests

Legendary Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin added another milestone to his resume on the third day of the Mohali Test as he surpassed champion all-rounder Kapil Dev to become the second highest wicket-taker for his country in Test match cricket.

The moment arrived during the post-Tea session when the champion spinner gobbled yet another left-hander in the form of Charith Asalanka.

Asalanka smashed Jadeja for 20 runs before the Tea break but his party was cut short by Ashwin.

It was a typical Ashwin dismissal where he drew the batter forward. The ball drifted towards the off-stump before dipping in front of his defense. The extra bounce ensured that it took the glove and ricocheted off Pant's thigh pad to Virat Kohli at the slip cordon.

Watch Ashwin's 435th wicket here:

This was Ashwin's third wicket in Sri Lanka's second innings. Earlier, he'd dismissed Lahiru Thirimanne and Pathum Nissanka to leapfrog former left-arm spinner Rangana Herath and break into the top-ten list of wicket-takers.

Ashwin holds the record for being the joint-fastest and second-fastest to 350 and 400 wickets respectively. The Tamil Nadu cricketer joined the 400-club last year when he dismissed England's Dan Lawrence in the pink-ball Test.

Ashwin has taken 85 Tests to claim 435 wickets. Dev, on the other hand, achieved the milestone in 131 outings. Interestingly, both cricketers achieved the milestone against the same opposition - Sri Lanka.

In 1994, Dev breached the then record for most Test wickets (431) against the island nation.

Ravindra Jadeja leads India's charge on the 3rd day

Meanwhile, India are closing in on a comfortable innings win against Lanka in Mohali.

The hosts continued their dominance on the third morning as 'rockstar' Ravindra Jadeja ran past Lanka's middle and lower order to back up his 175* with a five-wicket haul.

The Lankans endured a horrible collapse as they lost their last six wickets for just 13 runs to get bowled out for 174.

India decided to enforce the follow-on and once again the visitors had no clue against the relentless pace of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and the guile of Ashwin and Jadeja.

Ashwin claimed three wickets while Jadeja is on the brink of becoming the first bowler in the history of the game to score 100+ runs and ten wickets.

At the time of writing, Sri Lanka were reeling at 156/8.

