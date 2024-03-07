[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin takes 2 wickets in the same over in his 100th Test

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice in an over in his 100th Test, dismissing both Tom Hartley and Mark Wood, during Day 1 of the ongoing fifth match between India and England in Dharamsala.

The dismissals came in the 50th over of the visitors' innings and Ashwin's eighth. Tom Hartley went for the slog sweep and almost cleared the boundary, but debutant Devdutt Padikkal held on for a good catch. Mark Wood played out one delivery before edging one to Rohit Sharma in first slip.

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer also finished off the innings by getting rid of Ben Foakes and James Anderson in the same over, restricting England to 218. He finished with figures of 11.4-1-51-4.

Previously, Ben Stokes chose to bat first after winning the toss. The visitors made only one change to their line-up, bringing in Mark Wood for Ollie Robinson.

Ashwin, meanwhile, received a special cap from head coach Rahul Dravid to mark his 100th Test. The off-spinner's wife and two daughters were also present at the occasion.

Kuldeep Yadav wrecks England batting before Ravichandran Ashwin's exploits

While Ashwin captured the attention for his 100th Test appearance, England's wrecker-in-chief was Kuldeep Yadav, who finished with a fifer.

The left-arm wrist-spinner struck in his first over to remove Ben Duckett and took Ollie Pope's scalp at the stroke of Lunch. He then broke a threatening stand between Zak Crawley and Joe Root by dismissing the former for 79.

Kuldeep then got the better of Jonny Bairstow, who was also making his 100th Test appearance. His brief stay yielded 29 off 18 deliveries.

Earlier, England enjoyed a positive start, with Duckett and Crawley stitching a 68-run opening stand. The visitors went into Lunch at 100-2 but couldn't build on from that and were all out for just 218.

Kuldeep, in the process, became the fastest Indian (in terms of deliveries) to pick up 50 wickets in Test cricket.

