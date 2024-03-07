[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin wraps up England's innings with double strike on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 5th Test

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ensured England's tail didn't add crucial runs to frustrate the hosts as the visitors were bundled out for just 218 in their first innings in the ongoing fifth Test in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes seemed determined to up the ante in the post-tea session and added some quick runs. However, the ploy didn't last long as Foakes couldn't execute a sweep shot as he would have liked against Ashwin.

While Ben Foakes got outside the line of the off-stump to sweep the ball, he could only get a glove on it as it trickled his way back onto the stumps and just had enough momentum to dislodge the bails. It was an unfortunate dismissal but the wicketkeeper had to make his way back after 24 runs.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed James Anderson in the same over as the latter tried to slog the off-spinner, only to get caught by Devdutt Padikkal at short mid-wicket at duck.

Here's how he picked up the final wicket of England's innings:

Despite being in a solid position at 175/3, England will be gutted by how their batting collapsed. While the Bazball ideology is about having no regrets, they might sense a missed opportunity to bat big.

Ravichandran Ashwin plays perfect second-fiddle to Kuldeep Yadav's masterclass

After losing the toss in good batting conditions, India couldn't have probably asked for a better performance from their bowlers as they have restricted England to just 218 in their first innings.

Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show with a five-wicket haul, back at the venue where he made his Test debut seven years ago. While he did the bulk of the work, the hosts still needed to ensure the lower order didn't trouble them as they had allowed England to get to 353 in Ranchi despite having them reeling at 112/5 at one stage.

Ravichandran Ashwin ensured that he backed up Kuldeep's brilliance with a top-quality spell in his 100th Test. He picked up the remaining four wickets and also shared a wonderful moment with Kuldeep after bowling England out.

The left-arm wrist-spinner urged Ashwin to lead the team off the field and keep the ball as it was his 100th Test. However, the veteran off-spinner let his teammate take the limelight, which just goes on to show what a team player Ashwin is both on and off the field.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App