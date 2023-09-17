[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja pulls off sensational diving catch to send Pathum Nissanka packing in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final

Indian superstar Ravindra Jadeja added to his list of brilliant catches by pulling off a diving grab at backward point in the Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Sri Lanka were rocked early. Jasprit Bumrah struck in the very first over, dismissing the dangerous Kusal Perera for a two-ball duck.

Jadeja displayed his fielding brilliance in the fourth over when the other opener, Pathum Nissanka, punched at a length delivery from Mohammed Siraj behind square. The Indian all-rounder dove full length from backward point to his right to pull off a spectacular catch.

Here is a video of Ravindra Jadeja's acrobatic effort:

The catch was the first wicket of an incredible four-wicket over from Siraj as the right-arm pacer became the first Indian bowler to take as many scalps in a single over. He followed up his dismissal of Nissanka with another three wickets in four deliveries to completely decimate the Lankans.

Team India dismantle Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Final

Mohammed Siraj destroyed the Sri Lankan batting with his incredible spell.

Sri Lanka was in for a nightmare start to the summit clash of the Asia Cup, losing their first four wickets inside 10 runs and four overs.

The show did not end there as the Lankans lost another two wickets in a matter of few balls to be reduced to 12/6 in the sixth over.

Mohammed Siraj became the joint-fastest bowler in cricket history to bag a five-wicket haul along with Chamida Vaas in 16 balls. With relentless line and length, the 29-year-old was unplayable for the host batters as they fell like nine pins to all but surrender the advantage of batting first.

India and Sri Lanka are meeting in an Asia Cup final for the ninth time in 16 editions, with the Men in Blue holding a 5-3 advantage.

Following a close game between the sides in the Super Fours clash, where India nipped out a 41-run win, the home crowd hoped for another thriller. However, the Indian pacers stunned the packed house with their sensational bowling backed up by high-intensity fielding.

Should India go on to win the game, they will lift the Asia Cup Trophy for a record eighth time in their coveted history, with Sri Lanka continuing to remain in second place with six titles.

The Lankan Lions have sunk further to be reeling at 40/8 in the 13th over, with tail-enders Dushan Hemantha and Pramod Madushan batting.