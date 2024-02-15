[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja's subdued sword celebration for 100 a ball after running out Sarfaraz Khan in 3rd IND vs ENG Test

Ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed a sensational century on the opening day of the third Test against England at Rajkot.

However, Jadeja's celebrations were marred by an unfortunate mix-up with debutant Sarfaraz Khan, resulting in a disastrous run-out of the latter. In a hurry to reach the milestone on 99, Jadeja struck the ball straight to the mid-on fielder and set off for a single. Yet, after his partner responded by running to the striker's end, the all-rounder changed his mind and returned to his crease, leading to the run out of Sarfaraz.

Nevertheless, Jadeja flicked a full delivery from James Anderson down to the deep backward square region off the next delivery to complete his century. However, the unfortunate circumstances of the previous delivery led to a muted sword celebration.

Here is a video of Jadeja reaching the landmark and his subdued celebrations.

Expand Tweet

While the run-out of Sarfaraz may have taken the sheen off Jadeja's century, his knock was another display of incredible resilience under pressure.

The 35-year-old came in to bat with India struggling at 33/3 but showed no signs of nerves from the first ball. It was Jadeja's fourth Test century and the first at No.5, with the other three coming at No.7.

The World's No.1 ranked Test all-rounder had missed the second Test due to a hamstring injury.

Team India on top at stumps on Day 1 of the third Test

India v England - 3rd Test Match: Day One

Team India overcame a dismal start to the third Test against England and finished on top at stumps on Day 1.

After winning the toss and batting first, the hosts were rocked early by a brilliant new-ball spell by Mark Wood. The speedster dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill to reduce India to 24/2 in the sixth over.

Things worsened further when left-arm spinner Tom Hartley struck in his opening over, removing Rajat Patidar to leave India reeling at 33/3. However, skipper Rohit Sharma, battling poor form, took control and smashed his 11th Test century to bail India out of trouble.

The champion batter stitched together a game-changing 204-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to propel India into a position of strength. With Rohit finally dismissed for 131, Sarfaraz Khan walked in for his maiden Test innings.

Expand Tweet

Without wasting time, the debutant got into his element and scored a quickfire 50 off 48 deliveries to take India past the 300-run mark. However, his unfortunate run out on 62 provided England with an opening for Day 2, as India finished the opening day on 326/5 in 86 overs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App