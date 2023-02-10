Watch: Ravindra Jadeja survives as Steve Smith drops a sitter off the penultimate ball on Day 2 of 1st IND vs AUS Test

Ravindra Jadeja survived as Australia’s Steve Smith dropped a sitter on Day 2 of the ongoing Nagpur Test.

The incident took place during the second-last ball of the final over bowled by Nathan Lyon, which took both the batter and fielder by surprise. The spinner bowled a ripper and the ball went like a rocket off the outside edge, hitting Smith’s right hand before he could react. The fielder wasn’t low enough at slips to grab the catch.

Watch the video below (after nine mins):

Jadeja remained unbeaten on 66 off 170 balls, including nine boundaries.

At stumps, Team India ended up with 321/7 after 114 overs, courtesy of a magnificent century from India captain Rohit Sharma (120). The hosts took a lead of 144 runs in their first innings.

For Australia, debutant Todd Murphy shone with a five-wicket haul. Australia captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon also scalped one wicket apiece.

Earlier on Day 1, Ravindra Jadeja's fifer helped India bundle out Australia for 177 in 63.5 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin also picked up three wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami scalped a wicket apiece.

Meanwhile, Labuschagne (49) top-scored for the visitors. Smith (37), Alex Carey (36) and Peter Handscomb (31) also chipped in to prevent the visitors from early collapse.

“The talk with Jadeja was to not lose focus” – Axar Patel on the significance of eighth wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja

Meanwhile, Axar Patel explained the importance of the crucial eighth-wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to put India in the driving seat. The duo shared an unbeaten 81-run partnership to recover the hosts from 240/7.

Speaking to Star Sports at stumps on Day 2, the all-rounder said:

“When you go in to bat you find some difficulty (on that pitch), but it gets easier after spending some time. The talk with Jadeja was to not lose focus. Till the time we bat tomorrow the pitch will play well, and when we get the chance to bowl - we'll find help (laughs).”

The duo will look to stretch the team’s lead to around 200 to put the visitors under pressure in their second innings.

