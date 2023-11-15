[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja takes a sky-high catch to dismiss dangerous Glenn Phillips in World Cup semifinal vs NZ, wife Rivaba reacts

Ravindra Jadeja grabbed a sky-high catch to dismiss New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips during the 2023 World Cup match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The dismissal took place during the 43rd over of New Zealand’s run chase. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a slower delivery and Phillips went early with his lofted drive. The ball got more height than the distance. Jadeja moved to his left at long-off and kept his eyes on the ball before completing the catch near the boundary ropes.

With the dismissal, India also broke the crucial 75-run partnership between Phillips and Daryl Mitchell. Following the dismissal, Jadeja waved at the crowd, who lauded him for his brilliant athleticism.

One of the cameramen was quick to capture Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba’s response to the brilliant catch.

Team India beat New Zealand by 70 runs to qualify for 2023 World Cup final

A clinical all-round show helped India beat New Zealand by 70 runs to qualify for the 2023 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium. The summit clash is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. The Men in Blue will face the winners of the second semi-final between South Africa and Australia.

In the first semi-final, India posted 397/4 in 50 overs after opting to bat. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer dazzled with the bat, scoring individual centuries. For the unversed, Kohli slammed 117 runs off 113 balls, including two sixes and nine boundaries, while Iyer smacked 105 off 70 deliveries, comprising eight sixes and four boundaries.

Shubman Gill, who retired hurt, stayed unbeaten on 80 off 66. Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul chipped in with scores of 47 off 29 and 39* off 20, respectively.

Tim Southee starred with the ball for the Kiwis, picking up three wickets, but leaked 100 runs.

In response, New Zealand got off to a poor start as Mohammed Shami sent back openers Devon Conway (13) and Rachin Ravindra (13) cheaply.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell stood tall, putting together an 181-run partnership for the third wicket. Mitchell scored 134 runs off 119 balls, including seven sixes and nine boundaries. Williamson, on the other hand, hit 69 off 73, comprising one maximum and nine fours.

Shami once again broke the partnership by dismissing Williamson before sending back Tom Latham for a silver duck to bring India back into the game. In the end, Shami finished with the best 2023 World Cup figures of 7/57 as India bundled out the Kiwis for 327.