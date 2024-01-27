[Watch] Rehan Ahmed and Farhan Ahmed’s father opens up on his sons representing England in two different places

Rehan Ahmed and Farhan Ahmed’s father Naeem has shared his emotions about watching both his sons representing England in two different places. The proud father admitted that he is enjoying the moment.

Rehan is in India as part of England’s five-match Test tour. He has been picked in the playing XI for the ongoing Test in Hyderabad. The leg-spinner got the wickets of Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel in India’s first innings. As for Farhan, the off-spinner is part of England’s 2024 U-19 World Cup squad in South Africa.

In a video shared on ICC’s official Instagram handle, Naeem opened up on the feeling of watching both his sons playing at the same time in different England teams.

“I’m really happy and enjoying the moment. He’s [Farhan] quite young as well and he’s playing international cricket here in the U-19 World Cup. It’s amazing. Right now, I am watching my son here [in South Africa] and watching on the phone for the other son and really enjoying it," he said.

“My whole life, all my hard work and everything I can see that you know and the moment when he [Rehan] played in Karachi was amazing and he took five wickets. If you want to play cricket and if you want to play at this level, you’ve got to be a hard worker. And, if you work hard and if you achieve any goal, in cricket as well… I really want to see them in the national team [sic],” the proud father added.

In December 2022, Naeem described Rehan’s Test debut during the series in Pakistan as the 'best moment of his life'. The latter became England’s youngest-ever men’s Test cricketer when he featured in the Test match in Karachi.

A look at Rehan Ahmed and Farhan Ahmed’s cricketing career so far

19-year-old Rehan had a terrific Test debut against Pakistan in Karachi, claiming seven scalps as England won the Test match by eight wickets. The leg-spinner picked up 2/89 in Pakistan’s first innings and followed it up with 5/48 in the second, becoming the youngest debutant to pick up a five-wicket haul in men’s Tests.

The youngster has also featured in six ODIs and seven T20Is, claiming 10 and nine wickets respectively. Rehan has only played 13 first-class matches so far in which he has taken 24 scalps.

Farhan, who will turn 16 in February, has picked up five scalps in three matches in the 2024 U-19 World Cup in South Africa. He claimed 3/22 against Scotland and 2/33 versus West Indies.

