[Watch] Rinku Singh opens up on the secret behind his 100m six during IND vs AUS 4th T20I in Raipur 

Team India batter Rinku Singh has opened up on the secret behind his humungous 100-meter six in the fourth T20I against Australia at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday. The southpaw attributed his big-hitting skills to working out and eating well, adding that he has some natural power too.

Rinku top-scored with 46 off 29 balls as Team India posted 174/9 in the fourth T20I in Raipur after being asked to bat by Australia. He struck four fours and two sixes during the course of his knock. One of the maximums, which came in the 13th over of the innings, was a huge one. He charged down the pitch to Ben Dwarshuis and launched him for a 100-meter six.

India went on to win the match by 20 runs as a second-string Australian team responded with 154/7 after being asked to chase 175. In a post-match interaction with Jitesh Sharma on bcci.tv, Rinku was asked about how he generated so much power to slam such a huge six off Dwarshuis’ bowling.

“You know it that I gym with you, eat well. I like lifting weights too, so there is natural power inside me,” the 26-year-old replied with a sheepish smile.

Despite being a newcomer to international cricket, Rinku has looked in complete command during his visits to the crease, mostly in challenging situations.

When asked how he is dealing with the pressure of playing on the big stage, the left-handed batter replied:

“I have been playing for quite some time now and have been part of the IPL as well for the last 5-6 years. The confidence is there. I back myself and try to keep myself as calm as possible.”

Rinku has played nine T20Is for India so far, scoring 174 runs at an average of 87 and a strike rate of 197.72.

“Enjoyed it a lot” - Jitesh Sharma on his partnership with Rinku Singh

After being sent into bat in Raipur, India found themselves in a spot of bother at 111/4 in the 14th over. However, Rinku and Jitesh Sharma (35 off 19) added 56 for the fifth wicket to lift the Men in Blue. The latter, coming into the match for Ishan Kishan, impressed with his clean striking.

“[It’s special] when you perform in front of Indian crowd and on Indian soil. The most enjoyable aspect was the partnership I had with you. I enjoyed it a lot,” Jitesh said, while reflecting on his crucial knock.

The keeper-batter struck one four and three sixes before being dismissed by Dwarshuis.