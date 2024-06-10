[Watch] Rinku Singh and other reserve players celebrate India’s win over PAK in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India reserves Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed celebrated their team's victory over arch-rivals Pakistan from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium stands in New York on Sunday, June 9. In a low-scoring thriller, the Men in Blue prevailed over Pakistan by six runs to secure an emphatic win.

India were down and out with the Men in Green bossing the game until Jasprit Bumrah struck gold to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan. After bowling out Rohit Sharma and company for 119, Pakistan were cruising through at 80/3 in 14 overs. With the game slipping away, Rohit brought Bumrah back into the attack. The right-arm pacer responded immediately to take Rizwan out of the game with an excellent delivery.

The game then slowly started shifting in India's favor. Bumrah bowled another excellent 19th over before Arshdeep Singh closed out the game successfully.

Indian fans and players celebrated the victory from all parts of the world. The reserve cricketers, Rinku, Avesh, and Khaleel, who supported the team from the stands, were also seen jumping for joy.

In a video shared by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on their social media handle, Khaleel was seen saying, 'hum jeet gaye (we have won),' while celebrating the victory.

Watch the clip here:

Rinku Singh was left out of India's 15-member T20 World Cup squad

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh was among the sure-shot names expected to be part of India's T20 World Cup. It was solely because he lived up to the finisher's role in limited opportunities over the last year or so.

The southpaw aggregated 356 runs in 11 innings at an average of 89 and a strike rate of 176.23. Most of his runs came while batting at No. 5 and 6. Thus, fans and experts were shocked when the selectors left him in favor of Shivam Dube, who had a good first half of IPL 2024 with the Chennai Super Kings.

Nonetheless, Rinku Singh was named in the four-member reserve list alongside Avesh Khan, Shubman Gill, and Khaleel Ahmed.

