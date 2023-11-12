[Watch] Rishabh Pant and other Delhi Capitals players get together to celebrate Diwali

Delhi Capitals (DC) players and support staff members recently got together and celebrated Diwali. Captain Rishabh Pant, who is currently in rehabilitation, also attended the event and had a great time with the DC contingent.

DC head coach Ricky Ponting was also present as he and Pant embraced each other while exchanging pleasantries.

The Delhi franchise took to their official Twitter handle to give a glimpse of their Diwali celebration by sharing a video. Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, and several other domestic cricketers were in attendance. Manish Pandey can be seen offering the sweets to all the players.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

"He will play in the IPL next season"- Sourav Ganguly on Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant

Sourav Ganguly, the Director of Cricket of the Delhi Capitals franchise, recently provided a positive update about Rishabh Pant's recovery, revealing that the southpaw will be in action in IPL 2024.

Pant recently visited Kolkata to strategize with Delhi Capitals team support staff about the players ahead of the auction next month. Ganguly was also present at the training camp at the Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus ground.

On Pant's availability for next season, Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI:

"He's (Pant) good now. He will play in the IPL next season."

"Rishabh won't be practicing here though (at the trials). There's still time for him to get down to practice. By January (2024), he'll get even better," he added.

When asked about the conversations between him and Pant at the camp, Ganguly stated:

"We were talking about the team. He is the captain, so he put in his views regarding the upcoming auction. That's the reason he has come here, to finalize certain aspects related to the team."

Delhi Capitals missed Rishabh Pant dearly in IPL 2023 across both batting and leadership roles. DC had a season to forget as they finished ninth in the points table.