WATCH: Rishabh Pant’s pleas for review leave Rohit Sharma, India's slip cordon in splits

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant gave a laugh to Rohit Sharma and rest of India's slip cordon on the first day of the Gabba Test between India and Australia.

The incident took place in T Natarajan’s second over with the second new ball. Australian captain Tim Paine had just pulled him through midwicket for a boundary. Next ball, Natarajan surprised Paine by angling it across, tempting the batsman to go for a drive. Paine was baited by the away-movement and threw his bat at the ball, only to miss it.

The ball had missed the edge by a whisker. Pant, however, was the only Indian fielder who thought Tim Paine had edged it. The confident wicket-keeper then pleaded captain Ajinkya Rahane to go for a review and walked all the way to gully, only to be refused with a smile. The incident left the slip fielders, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara, in splits.

Sharma, particular, couldn’t control his laughter and had a few words with Pant.

The incident was tweeted by Cricket Australia. Watch it here:

Rishabh Pant was heaps keen on this one but he was getting donuts from the cordon! 😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/p4kHh536IZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 15, 2021

Rishabh Pant was involved in a bunch of incidents on the first day

Earlier in the day, Mark Waugh and Shane Warne criticised Pant for his chirping with Matthew Wade. The Australian legends said the talking from him should stop when the batsman takes the guard.

The young wicket-keeper was in the middle of a couple other events on the first day. His dynamic with the Australian skipper is quite entertaining. The duo was involved in a minor collision on the pitch and laughed about the same today.

Watch it here:

Rohit Sharma under 'friendly fire'

The first day of the Gabba Test was entertaining in many respects, even in incidents not involving Pant!

Prithivi Shaw, who came in as a substitute fielder for the injured Navdeep Saini, misdirected a throw while attempting a run out. Running in from the deep, he fired in a throw towards the non-striker’s end, but it hit an off-guard Sharma instead. Luckily, the India opener managed to fend it off with his palms.

Watch the incident here: