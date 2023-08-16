[Watch] Rishabh Pant returns to the pitch, plays impressive shots with the bat

Rishabh Pant has returned to the cricket pitch. A video of him coming out to bat and facing a few deliveries in the middle has surfaced on the internet.

Pant has been out of action since his accident in December last year. The wicketkeeper batter missed IPL 2023 and the ICC World Test Championship final as he recovered from his injuries. He underwent surgery after the accident and has been recovering well.

It looks like Rishabh Pant will return to competitive cricket soon as he was spotted facing a few deliveries recently. In a video shared by a Twitter user, Pant can be seen batting at the JSW Vijaynagar event.

You can watch the clip below:

The first part of the video shows Pant coming out to bat wearing his gloves on his way to the middle. He faced deliveries from slower bowlers only as he came out wearing a cap instead of a helmet. Pant looked in good touch and played some shots on the off-side.

The third shot in the above video reminded fans about Pant's big shots in international cricket and IPL. He did not run during the innings, but his footwork for the shots looked impressive.

Will Rishabh Pant be available to play in Cricket World Cup 2023?

India will host the ICC ODI World Cup later this year and are among the favorites to win the mega event. But many fans are curious to know whether Pant will be available for the tournament.

Although the wicketkeeper batter has resumed his batting practice, it is highly unlikely that he will be fit in time to play in a high-intensity tournament like the Cricket World Cup. According to a recent report by Sports Today, Pant could make his return in the ICC World Test Championship series against England in early 2024.