[Watch] Rohit Sharma gifts away his wicket, holes out to fine leg during IND vs SA 1s Test 

India captain Rohit Sharma once again failed to deliver in South Africa, this time as an opener in the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, December 26. The right-handed batter departed for just five runs off 14 balls as the visitors lost their first wicket for 13 runs at the end of the fifth over.

Kagiso Rabada bowled a length ball targeted at Rohit’s body. The batter went through with the pull shot but holed out to the fine-leg fielder Nandre Burger. The pacer smiled, held his hands up, and celebrated by looking towards the sky.

Surprisingly, Rohit is one of the best pullers in world cricket, but he often gets dismissed with his favorite shot across three formats. The 36-year-old once again threw away his wicket in a similar fashion.

Watch Rohit Sharma’s wicket below:

In Tests, Rohit has now scored just 128 runs in nine innings in South Africa at an average of 14.3. He, however, played the role of a middle-order batter during his previous eight outings in the Rainbow Nation.

Soon after Rohit's wicket, Yashasvi Jaiswal fell prey to debutante Nandre Burger, caught behind by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne, after 17 runs.

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa opt to bowl against Rohit Sharma and Co.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl against Rohit Sharma-led India on Tuesday. The Proteas handed debut caps to Nandre Burger and David Bedingham as Lungi Ngidi failed to get match fit after missing out on white-ball series due to injury.

At the toss, Bavuma said:

“We'll bowl first. Wicket has been under covers, we want to use the moisture and make early inroads. Our boys have all got into reasonably fit conditions."

On the other hand, Prasidh Krishna made his debut for India. Ravichandran Ashwin was included as a solitary spinner as Ravindra Jadeja missed out due to a back spasm.

At the time of writing, India were 23/2 after 10 overs, with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill at the crease.

