[Watch] Rohit Sharma gives a big smile as Cheteshwar Pujara smashes Nathan Lyon for a six in IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Cheteshwar Pujara's incredible knock of 59 off 142 balls may not be enough to see India over the line in Indore. However, he did give a moment that fans and probably even the team management will remember for a long time.

Pujara is generally associated with playing knocks that require sheer determination as he just digs deep and wears down the opposition. However, in the third Test against Australia in Indore on Thursday, Pujara stepped out and smashed Nathan Lyon over deep mid-wicket for a huge six.

Captain Rohit Sharma was a bit animated initially as he was frustrated with the batters just blocking every delivery. He wanted them to show intent and Cheteshwar Pujara obliged with a massive six.

This brought a big smile to Rohit's face and the crowd also cheered the veteran batter for that shot.

Here's a video of Pujara's six:

Cheteshwar Pujara's rearguard effort may not be enough for India

After conceding a first-innings lead of 88 runs to Australia, India needed a spirited batting performance in their second innings to make a match out of the situation. However, the top-order faltered once again as the hosts lost four wickets before they could even take the lead.

Cheteshwar Pujara, the only batter standing tall, scored a fighting half-century. He showed the right mix of caution and aggression and provided a masterclass on how to bat on a turning track.

Just when it looked like Pujara would bat till stumps, an incredible one-handed stunner from Steve Smith saw him return to the pavilion. Perhaps something special was required to stop Pujara and that was probably the moment that might have sealed the game for the visitors.

Australia will be coming out to bat on day three, needing just 76 runs to win. Only time will tell if we are in for another surprise.

Get India vs Australia Live Score Updates for 3rd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates & news

Poll : 0 votes