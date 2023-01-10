Team India captain Rohit Sharma engaged in an intense net session to get back into the groove on the eve of the first ODI match against Sri Lanka. He will come back into the side after recovering from a finger injury suffered during the second ODI against Bangladesh in December.

Rohit batted through the pain in that match and made a quick-fire half-century but could not get his side over the line. He then missed the third ODI, the subsequent Test series in Bangladesh and the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya led the side in his absence and managed to win the series by a 2-1 margin. After recuperating well, Rohit Sharma is back for the ODI series, with India looking to build momentum and finalize their combinations in the build-up to the ODI World Cup at home later this year.

Ahead of the first ODI in Guwahati, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave fans a glimpse of Rohit hard at work in the nets by sharing a video on Twitter. After his batting session, the Indian captain also greeted his fans heartily and signed some autographs.

You can watch it below:

"I think it is fair that we give Gill a chance to have a fair run" - Rohit Sharma reveals his opening partner for 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

In a press conference on the eve of the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma disclosed that Shubman Gill would open the innings with him. He reckoned that Gill was ahead in the pecking order by performing well over the last year.

As a result, Ishan Kishan, who hit a double century in his previous ODI, will have to sit out and wait for an opportunity. Speaking on the same, Rohit Sharma said:

"Both openers have done really well. But looking at how both have gone through, I think it is fair that we give Gill a chance to have a fair run because in the last games, Gill got a lot of runs as well.

"I am not going to take anything from Ishan. He has been wonderful for us. He got a double hundred and I know what it takes to get a double hundred, it is a great achievement."

The Indian captain added:

"It is unfortunate that we won't be able to play Ishan but looking at how things have panned out for us in the last eight to nine months, looking at how the ODIs have gone through for us, it is fair to give Gill that run and he has done extremely well in that position."

India and Sri Lanka will face off in the first ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, January 10. The match will commence at 1:30 pm (IST)/ 08:00 am (GMT).

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes