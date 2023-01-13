[WATCH] Rohit Sharma-led Team India receive a rousing welcome in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of IND vs SL 3rd ODI

Rohit Sharma-led Team India received a rousing reception in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of their third T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday, January 15. Official broadcaster Star Sports on Friday shared the video on YouTube with the caption:

“Team India arrive at Thiruvananthapuram.”

The development came as the Men in Blue took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

For the uninitiated, the hosts beat the Lions by four wickets in the second ODI, courtesy of an unbeaten half-century from KL Rahul. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj also shone with the ball, scalping three wickets each. Rohit Sharma and Co. had earlier won the first ODI by 67 runs as Virat Kohli hit his 45th ton.

The hosts will now look to continue their decent record at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. India won their previous game at the venue against West Indies by nine wickets in November 2018.

“I hope we don’t repeat the same mistakes” – Reetinder Singh Sodhi on Team India

Former cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi wants Team India’s top order to perform consistently, as they failed to deliver in the second ODI against Sri Lanka.

The veteran feels that senior batters Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya need to perform consistently as the hosts prepare for the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

Speaking on India News, Sodhi said:

“We are preparing for the 50-over World Cup. Everyone is hoping that India win the tournament. How are they going to do it? Our boys need to perform consistently, Rohit, Virat, Hardik, KL Rahul need to be in big form. We have to rise as a collective unit.”

He added:

“Rahul Dravid must be concerned. I hope we don’t repeat the same mistakes in the next game and our top order returns to form.”

Rahul and Pandya rescued India with a crucial 75-run partnership after the hosts were reduced to 86/4 in the second game. After securing a series win, the team management might be tempted to give their bench players a chance.

