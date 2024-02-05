[Watch] Rohit Sharma roars in delight after the review pays off to dismiss Zak Crawley in 2nd IND vs ENG Test 

Team India claimed a crucial breakthrough right before Lunch on Day 4 of the second Test against England in Vishakapatnam in the form of Zak Crawley's wicket. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav persuaded skipper Rohit Sharma to take the review after trapping the batter LBW in the 42nd over of the innings.

England were hoping to make it through to the lunch break without any more casualties, after having already lost three wickets in the opening session. Rohit had brought Kuldeep back into the attack for a short spell to close out the session.

Crawley was outfoxed by a delivery that kept relatively low and hit him on the pads, leading to a massive appeal from the hosts. However, umpire Marais Erasmus remained unmoved, leading to the spinner making his case to the skipper.

Rohit sought opinions from both the bowler as well as wicketkeeper KS Bharat, before opting to take the review. There were initial fears that the ball had turned too much, leading to the delivery either missing the stumps or an umpire's call verdict.

While both of the aforementioned situations would have suited England quite well, the DRS displayed three reds, leading to Crawley walking back to the pavilion for a well-made 73 run-knock.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Crawley was the glue holding the England innings together as he kept witnessing wickets falling at the other end. The opening batter had scored a fifty in the first innings as well before he fell victim to a brilliant catch by Shreyas Iyer off Axar Patel's bowling.

Team India firmly on top after claiming the sixth wicket to close out the first session

The Men in Blue wrapped up the first session in style as Jasprit Bumrah trapped Jonny Bairstow to reduce the visitors to 194-6, and inch closer to a series-levelling win.

Bairstow opted for a review after being adjudged out by the on-field umpire, but the DRS stuck with the on-field decision to prolong his misery on the subcontinent.

England are still 205 runs away from the target posted by Team India, with skipper Ben Stokes occupying the crease shortly set to be accompanied by Ben Foakes out in the middle.

Will Rohit Sharma and Team India wrap up the contest in the next session of play on Day 4? Let us know what you think.

