[Watch] Rohit Sharma's hilarious reaction to Kuldeep Yadav's DRS request during 3rd India-Australia ODI

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma had a hilarious reaction to Kuldeep Yadav's persistent request to review a decision in the third ODI against Australia at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

The Aussies were struggling at 203-7 in the 39th over when Kuldeep got one to turn viciously into Ashton Agar, with the ball seemingly crashing into his pads outside the line of the off stump.

However, Kuldeep - amid a sensational spell - persuaded his skipper to go for a review. Rohit initially seemed to be in good spirits and took the DRS almost jokingly before becoming furious at Yadav once replays showed that the impact was clearly outside the line of the off stump.

Here's a video of Rohit's hilarious reaction:

Kuldeep was visibly upset after Rohit's furious exchange with him as he realized his persistence to pick up his fourth wicket cost the team a review.

Kuldeep Yadav's outstanding spell puts India in the ascendency

Australia won the toss on a dry-looking surface in Chennai and elected to bat first in the third and deciding match of the three-match ODI series. The in-form Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head once again started well as they helped Australia reach 68 for no loss in just the 11th over.

Hardik Pandya then led India's comeback when he picked up three quick wickets to reduce Australia from 68-0 to 85-3. While it appeared like Team India could run through the Aussies as in the first ODI, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne added 40 crucial runs. At 125-3 in the 25th over, the Aussies looked set for a big total when Kuldeep Yadav delivered his game-turning spell.

The left-arm chinaman bowler dismissed both Warner and Labuschagne in quick succession to reduce Australia to 138-5 in the 29th over. He then cleaned up the dangerous-looking Alex Carey with a ball that turned in sharply to further dampen Australia's progress and reduce them to 203-7.

The 28-year-old finished with impressive figures of 3/56 in his quota of ten overs and helped India strangle Australia in the middle overs to keep a lid on their scoring rate.

With India potentially missing Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming World Cup, Kuldeep Yadav's wickets in the middle overs will be instrumental in helping negate the presence of set batters and curb the opposition's scoring.

Australia finished their innings with 269 from 49 overs. Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel were among the wickets as well, picking up two each.

