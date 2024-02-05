[Watch] Rohit Sharma takes a sharp catch at slip as R Ashwin strikes to dismiss Ollie Pope in 2nd IND vs ENG Test 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was at his alert best as he took a sharp catch at first slip to dismiss Ollie Pope off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling in the fourth innings of the second Test against England in Vishakapatnam.

Ashwin, who endured a rare wicketless spell in the first innings, claimed his second scalp of the contest after dismissing Ben Duckett late on Day 3.

The veteran off-spinner, coming around the wicket to Pope, managed to claim the outside edge after the right-handed batter tried to play a cut shot with minimal room.

Rohit had made an initial trigger movement to his right to get a better sight of the ball but had to make a quick adjustment to the opposite side after the ball threatened to sneak past through the gap between him and the wicketkeeper. The skipper stuck out his hands just in time to pouch the ball and complete the brilliant catch.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Expand Tweet

Rohit had also taken a sharp, low catch to dismiss Pope of Ravindra Jadeja's bowling in the first innings of the series opener in Hyderabad.

Rohit Sharma and Team India turn things around after a deflated start on Day 4

Although Team India came into the penultimate day of the Test as favorites, the cricketing fraternity was wary of England's prowess with the bat. The visitors lived up to their billing after Zak Crawley and Rehan Ahmed kept the runs flowing initially.

However, the hosts have responded strongly with timely breakthroughs as Ashwin is also slowly coming into the game as well. The off-spinner struck once again following Pope's dismissal by taking the wicket of Joe Root only a couple of overs later.

Root, who was nursing a finger injury, had to go all out from the word go. He took on Ashwin straightaway with a reverse sweep and had raced off to 16 runs off nine deliveries, but his cameo came to an end as he attempted to take on Ashwin yet again, only to be caught by Axar Patel.

England are currently reeling at 156-4 after 32 overs, with Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow sharing the crease at the moment. The former has crossed the 50-run mark, his second of the contest, and will have to play a mammoth knock if England need to pull off the run chase.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App