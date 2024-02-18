[Watch] Rohit Sharma takes sharp reflex catch at slips to dismiss Ollie Pope on Day 4 of India vs England 3rd Test

India captain Rohit Sharma took a stunning catch at slips to dismiss Ollie Pope on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18.

The dismissal took place during the 10th over of England’s second innings. Jadeja bowled a flatter delivery on off-stump and the ball angled into the off-stump. It took a thick outside edge as Pope went for a cut. The delivery spun enough and Rohit Sharma reacted quickly to take a sharp reflex catch at slips. The right-hander looked gutted as he walked off the ground after just three runs.

It was like a repeat of the second Test where Rohit had taken another sharp reflex catch off Ravichandran Ashwin to dismiss England vice-captain Pope.

With the dismissal, India reduced the visitors to 20/3 in a mammoth chase of 557.

India on the verge of a big win against England in the third Test

India are on the verge of a big win against England in the third Test. With the series tied 1-1, the hosts declared their second innings for 430/4 to set up a 557-run target.

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 214 runs off 236 balls, in an innings filled with 12 sixes and 14 boundaries. Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan also chipped in with 91 (151) and 68*(72), respectively.

At the time of writing, England were reeling at 41/4 after 16 overs, with skipper Ben Stokes and Joe Root at the crease.

Ben Duckett fell prey to a run-out, while Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Zak Crawley via lbw out dismissal. Apart from Pope, Jadeja also dismissed Jonny Bairstow via lbw.

Batting first, India scored 445, courtesy of centuries from India captain Rohit Sharma (131 off 196) and Ravindra Jadeja (112 off 255). Mark Wood bagged four wickets for the visitors.

In response, the visitors were bundled out for 319 in 71.1 overs, thanks to a four-wicket haul from Mohammed Siraj. Ben Duckett starred with the bat, scoring 153 off 151, including two sixes and 23 boundaries.

