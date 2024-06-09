[Watch] Rohit Sharma throws first punch with magnificent 6 off Shaheen Afridi's opening over in IND-PAK 2024 T20 World Cup clash

After nearly an hour's delay due to rain, the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash of the 2024 T20 World Cup got underway in New York. Pakistan won a crucial toss under overcast conditions and asked India to bat first.

Yet, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had no intentions of waiting and watching, opening his account ball off the very first delivery with a deuce against left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi. Following a dot in the second delivery, the stylish right-hander played his trademark shot off the third ball.

Rohit nonchalantly played a sublime pickup shot and deposited a full delivery on the pads into the stands for a maximum.

Here is a watch of the brilliant hit by the Indian captain:

Rohit's maximum drew massive cheers from the Indian contingent of the crowd with even Afridi in awe of the stroke. However, the ace pacer came back strong with three dot balls to finish the over with India 8/0.

The final ball was a classic Afridi delivery that slanted back into Rohit but a minute LBW appeal was undone with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam suggesting that there was some bat involved.

Unfortunately, just as things were heating up, the heavens opened up and play was halted.

Team India unchanged while Pakistan made a lone change

Team India are playing with the same XI that thrashed Ireland in the tournament opener by 8 wickets.

While there were talks surrounding left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav possibly getting a game, Rohit Sharma and the management resisted the change. Meanwhile, Pakistan welcomed back in-form all-rounder Imad Wasim in place of the woefully out-of-form Azam Khan.

Imad missed Pakistan's opening game defeat to USA in a Super Over due to injury. The teams are meeting in a T20 World Cup for an 8th time with India holding a dominant 6-1 advantage.

As things stand, play is set to resume at 9.30 PM IST with no overs lost.

